"Better Call Saul": Jimmy & Kim – A Tale of Two Courtrooms [PREVIEW]

In last week's AMC's Better Call Saul, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) learned there's no such thing as "a little Saul Goodman," though we're pretty sure Acker's (Barry Corbin) not complaining. Clearly, Kim wasn't happy… but the ultimatum she hit Jimmy with caught me off-guard. Meanwhile, Nacho's (Michael Mando) now reporting to Mike (Jonathan Banks) – who's already proving why Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) wanted him on his side in his war against Lalo (Tony Dalton).

Which brings us to the following preview images (above, and following the previously-released sneak preview and promo) for next episode "JMM" – as Kim does some major clean-up to save the Mesa Verde, while Saul's reputation might be a little too much for Jimmy to handle.

"Better Call Saul" season 5, episode 7 "JMM": Kim sets things straight with her clients while Jimmy is compromised by his.

In season five of the critically acclaimed drama, "Better Call Saul," Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque's legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring's covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca