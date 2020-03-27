"Better Call Saul": Jimmy & Kim – A Tale of Two Courtrooms [PREVIEW]

Posted on | by Ray Flook | Comments

In last week's AMC's Better Call Saul, Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) learned there's no such thing as "a little Saul Goodman," though we're pretty sure Acker's (Barry Corbin) not complaining. Clearly, Kim wasn't happy… but the ultimatum she hit Jimmy with caught me off-guard. Meanwhile, Nacho's (Michael Mando) now reporting to Mike (Jonathan Banks) – who's already proving why Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) wanted him on his side in his war against Lalo (Tony Dalton).

BCS_507_GL_0710_0557_RT
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Which brings us to the following preview images (above, and following the previously-released sneak preview and promo) for next episode "JMM" – as Kim does some major clean-up to save the Mesa Verde, while Saul's reputation might be a little too much for Jimmy to handle.

"Better Call Saul" season 5, episode 7 "JMM": Kim sets things straight with her clients while Jimmy is compromised by his.

BCS_507_GL_0701_0037_RT
Eli Donovan as Detective Eli, Saidah Arrika Ekulona ADA Gina Khalil – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
better call saul
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, Saidah Arrika Ekulona ADA Gina Khalil – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
better call saul
Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
better call saul
Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler, Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television
better call saul
Giancarlo Esposito as Gustavo "Gus" Fring – Better Call Saul _ Season 5, Episode 7 – Photo Credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

In season five of the critically acclaimed drama, "Better Call Saul," Jimmy McGill's decision to practice law as "Saul Goodman" creates unexpected and profound waves of change throughout Albuquerque's legal and illegal circles. Kim Wexler finds herself at a crossroads as her connection with Jimmy deepens. Wracked with guilt and regret, Mike Ehrmantraut hits rock bottom. Meanwhile, Nacho Varga tries to survive as Gus Fring's covert war on the cartel becomes a life-and-death chess match with the mercurial and relentless Lalo Salamanca

About Ray Flook

Proudly serving as TV Editor, Ray started with Bleeding Cool in 2013 as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought aboard as staff in 2017. Counting John Cusack as his pop culture "spirit animal," his "word fu" stays strong as he continues trying really hard to be the sheppard...

twitter   facebook square   instagram   envelope  