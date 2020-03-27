Michael Denny Named Vice President & Studio Head Of TT Games

Earlier today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced that Michael Denny has been named Vice President and Studio Head of TT Games. He will be reporting to Paul Gouge, who is the Studio Head for Playdemic. According to the info released, Denny will "oversee strategy, execution and business operations for all TT Games offices and its portfolio of titles". TT Games are best known for their work on the LEGO series of games, which have spanned several franchises like Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, Jurassic Park, Lord Of The Rings, and DC Comics. Here's a couple of quotes from this morning's announcement.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael to the team as we look towards an exciting future for TT Games and implement a new strategy for the studio," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. "Michael's extensive experience in game development and studio leadership, along with his games industry acumen, make him a perfect fit for this important role." "After an incredible 25 years with PlayStation, where I had the privilege of working with many amazing people and incredibly talented teams, I wanted to bring my experience to a new opportunity," said Denny. "TT Games is a studio I worked with in my early days at PlayStation, and it's been great to see how it's grown into a world class studio. In partnership with the company's leadership team, I'm very excited by the opportunity to help create a new vision for TT and lead the studio forward to another successful phase of its evolution."