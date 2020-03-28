"All My Children" Alum John Callahan Passes Away, Age 66

It's a sad day for fans of classic ABC soap staple All My Children, with news that former cast member John Callahan passed away on March 28 at Eisenhower Medical Center from complications stemming from a massive stroke. Callahan suffered the stroke at his home on Friday, and was placed on life support after being admitted for care.

The actor is best known for his role as Edmund Grey on All My Children from 1992 through 2006. He would go on to appear on fellow ABC soap Days of Our Lives as Dr. Baker from 2008 to 2010. He's also made guest appearances on General Hospital, Falcon Crest, Santa Barbara, and other daytime and nighttime series over the years.

Callahan was 66 years old, and is survived by his ex-wife Eva La Rue (a fellow actor and cast member who played Maria on All My Children) and their daughter Kaya.

In a statement to Soap Opera Digest, Eva said,

"We are extremely saddened and distraught over the loss of John. He was my great friend, co-parent and amazing father to Kaya. The absence of his bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. Words cannot express the shock and devastation we are feeling at this time. The Yankees just lost one of their greatest fans."

La Rue posted a loving and heartfelt post in honor of Callahan on her Instagram account:

All My Children is a classic soap opera that started in 1970 and ran for 42 seasons on ABC, ending in 2013. Set in a fictional East Coast suburb, the series starred Susan Lucci as Erica Kane and followed the relationships between her and her string of husbands – as well as the other residents of Pine Valley.