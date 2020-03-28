"Brahms: The Boy II" Hits Blu-ray on May 19th, Digital April 3rd

Brahms: The Boy II is hitting digital VOD streaming services on April 3rd, and Blu-ray on May 19th. We now know what will be available as far as special features for bot as well. An alternate ending and deleted and extended scenes will be available to watch. Well, you can watch it. I can't handle doll horror. It sticks with me for days and makes me lose sleep. So, while I did not see this when in came out in February, I was told that was a perfectly acceptable horror film. So there you go.

Check out the cover for the Blu-ray release down below, and preorder the digital copy on your favorite streaming service right now.

Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into a guest house on the estate where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms. Katie Holmes stars in STXfilms and Lakeshore Entertainment's, BRAHMS: THE BOY II, alongside Christopher Convery ("Gotham"), Owain Yeoman (The Belko Experience) and Ralph Ineson (The Witch). William Brent Bell returns to direct BRAHMS: THE BOY II. The producers are Lakeshore's Tom Rosenberg, Eric Reid, Gary Lucchesi, and Richard Wright in addition to Matt Berenson, Jim Wedaa and Roy Lee.