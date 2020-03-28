"Dark Side of the Ring" Preview: New Jack Talks "Mass Transit Incident"

Vice's Dark Side of the Ring returns this Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET/PT, when AEW star and WWE alum Chris Jericho narrates a look at the controversial life and professional wrestling career of hardcore legend New Jack. Though having wrestled for numerous promotions and won nine championships throughout his career, it would be the "Mass Transit Incident" (as it's become known as over the years) during his run in Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) that would defint his career – warrented or not.

Here's a look at the official trailer for "The Life and Crimes of New Jack" – and following the episode, Chris Gethard will host another edition of Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark at 11 p.m. – with a panel of professional wrestlers and others from the entertainment industry.

The second season of Dark Side of the Ring will focus its investigative spotlight on the following topics:

● a two-part look into the life and tragics deaths of Chris Benoit, Nancy Benoit, and their son, Daniel

● the murder of Dino Bravo;

● the "Brawl for All" tournament that led to career-ending injuries;

● the career of ECW star New Jack;

● David Schultz's violent run-in with a 20/20 reporter;

● the death of Nancy Argentino, Jimmy Snuka's girlfirend;

● the story of tag team wrestling legends Hawk and Animal: The Road Warriors;

● Herb Abrams' attempt to build a wrestling empire;

● the story of Owen Hart's death during a WWE pay-per-view.

"As lifelong fans, we have always been fascinated by the behind-the-scenes, human stories of the world of professional wrestling. For our second season we're going even deeper into its secretive past. Many wrestlers and family members we interviewed have never spoken out before. Our series seeks to help bring closure to their stories." – Evan Husney & Jason Eisener, Executive Producer

Along with serving as executive producers, Evan Husney will also serve as show writer, with Jason Eisener directing. Catherine Whyte, Naveen Prasad, and Vanessa Case also serve as executive producers, with Alex McIntosh producing. Tara Nadolny is the supervising executive for Vice TV, with the series produced by Vice Studios.