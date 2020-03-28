Josh Brolin Wants to Play Cable Again According to Rob Liefeld

Josh Brolin is comic book film royalty at this point. Not only did he play Thanos, the Avengers ultimate villain in the MCU, but he also played Cable, the time-traveling mutant in Deadpool 2. He was also Jonah Hex, but we don't talk about that one. After being teased in the after credits scene at the end of the first Deadpool film, Josh Brolin took up the giant gun and pouches for the sequel. He did a great job, and he and Ryan Reynolds made magic together. So much so, that according to Deadpool/Cable creator Rob Liefeld in a chat with ComicBook.com, he is itching to play him again:

"He is itching to be Cable again," said Liefeld, who even went as far as to explain why Josh Brolin prefers playing the time-traveling comic-book character to Avengers: Infinity War's Thanos. "He loved being Cable. He told me he understands how beloved his role as Thanos is, but he doesn't look completely like Josh Brolin." "These are Josh Brolin's own words telling me, Rob Liefeld. He told me, 'Rob when I appeared as Cable in Deadpool 2, my phones rang off the hook. It changed everything for him and obviously Josh is gonna get some career lifetime achievement award at some point. The guy is just one of our greatest actors."

He even went as far as to predict that, while he has said he is done, Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine at some point and appear next to Reynold's Deadpool at some point:

"I don't like to speculate on things that can't possibly be, but I'm stubborn enough to believe that as the years go by, as we get more distance, that maybe in ten years, that we'll see [Ryan and Hugh together]," Liefeld said. "Even though I have been told, by Hugh and by Ryan, that he's moving on, to my face, minds change. Time passes, things change. I am still holding out on the fact that there is still that opportunity, that they will share the screen at some point now that Ryan has found the Deadpool we all intended him to be."