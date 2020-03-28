Shiri Appleby May Direct New Disney+ Body-Switching Film

Shiri Appleby is in talks to direct a new body-switching film for Disney+. The deal is being worked on right now, as talks have taken place over Zoom while the Hollywood shut-down continues with no end in sight. The film is titled Wouldn't It Be Nice, with a script by writer Emma Fletcher (Parks and Recreation, Red Oaks). It has been in development at Disney since 2009, and now with Disney+ it looks like it will be a go.

Nice tells of teenage friends — a star football player on the rise and a brainy girl with few prospects — who wake up 20 years later to find out they are married and living a life neither of them expected.

Disney is no stranger to body-switching comedy. Freaky Friday, The Swap, Parent Trap (sort of), and numerous Disney Channel shows have had episodes about it. Shiri Appleby is a great actress, and she has diected before, mostly in the television realm with UnREAL and the new update of Roswell, New Mexico. This would be her feature film debut directing, and hey, that is a great thing. We need new female voices out in the film industry making movies, and her getting this job can only be a good thing.

No casting announcements or a start date have been set at this time.

First seen on The Hollywood Reporter