Tom Hanks Posts Thank You Message After Returning Home

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were down in Australia on the set of the Baz Luhrmann Elvis biopic Hanks is filming, when the unthinkable happened. Both were diagnosed with COVID-19. The two stayed in high spirits the whole time, posting regular updates on social media and joining the entertainment industry in encouraging people to stay home. The two have recovered from the virus, and are now back in Los Angeles. Tom Hanks posted the following message thanking fans for their support:

Hey, Folks… We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx

It is both Wilson and Hanks we should be thanking. Sadly, quite a few people didn't start to take this thing seriously until it was revealed they had it. They handled it with the humor and grace that they handle everything with, and yet again have proved that the adoration we all feel for them is warranted. Thank you to you both, and take care.