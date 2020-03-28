"Wynonna Earp" Offers Season 4 BTS Look Ahead of 2020 Return [VIDEO]

Fans of SYFY's Wynonna Earp had two reasons to be excited about watching the cable network on Friday night. First, there was the premiere of new sci-fi comic book adaptation series Vagrant Queen – but we're guessing it was the second reason that actually took the prize.

That reason was the premiere of a new teaser for the fourth season – which confirms the series' return at some point in 2020. In the following preview, the cast thanks the rabid fanbase for their fight to keep the show alive – and offer some choice looks at both the first table read as well as behind-the-scenes on the season's production.

Here's a look at the clip:

Throughout the month of March, SYFY's "We Are Her(oes)" campaign honored the impact women have had upon all corners of the "geek culture" landscape, with a spotlight on content created for and by women across SYFY's multiple platforms. The month included Wynonna Earp Fan-Favorites Marathons (Friday, March 6 from 6:30-9:30 a.m.; Friday, March 20 from 6:30-10:30 a.m.; and Friday, March 27 from 6-9 a.m.) leading up to the premiere of the fourth season teaser.

After a 2019 that proved to be quite the emotional rollercoaster for fans, January 2020 brought the Television Critics Association's (TCA) winter press event and series executive producer-showrunner Emily Andras tweeting out a video signaling the first table read for the fourth season – followed by a look at some very familiar faces (and blurred out name plates???).

But Andras didn't stop there, tweeting out the name of and writer for the season opener: #401 "On The Road Again", written by Brendon Yorke (s01 "Leavin' on Your Mind"; s02 "Everybody Knows"):

Since then, fans of the series have been given a steady flow of updates, casting news, and personal perspectives from just about everyone both in front of and behind the cameras. The fine folks behind Wynonna Earp even took to Twitter to announce the show's official return to Purgatory (and start of filming) 0 with some familiar images:

But while pictures are nice and all, there's nothing better than hearing from the Wynonna Earp family members personally – so here's a look at what Andras, Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell have to say about being back on the set and about the fanbase that made this happen:

First day on set and @realtimrozon is thrilled to be reunited with his hat 🤠 pic.twitter.com/fIZmdtveIq — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) January 15, 2020

Our Wynonna @MelanieScrofano is so happy to be reunited with the cast and crew #EarpNow pic.twitter.com/ZgPFHqyxS2 — Wynonna Earp (@WynonnaEarp) January 15, 2020

Based on the IDW Publishing comic book created by Beau Smith, "Wynonna Earp" follows the life of famous lawman Wyatt Earp's demon-fighting great-great-granddaughter Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), who inherited Wyatt's mythic abilities and his famous gun. As a special agent in the Black Badge Division (a top secret sector of the U.S. Marshals) and with the help of her younger sister, Waverly (Dominique Provost-Chalkley), boss, Agent Xavier Dolls (Shamier Anderson), notorious gunslinger Doc Holliday (Tim Rozon) and officer Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell), Wynonna is determined to put an end to the Earp curse once and for all. "Wynonna Earp" is produced in Calgary by SEVEN24 Films and distributed by IDW Entertainment. Emily Andras developed the series for television and continues to serve as showrunner.

Wynonna Earp stars Melanie Scrofano (also set to direct this season), Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell. Executive producers are Emily Andras, Tom Cox, Jordy Randall, Ted Adams, David Ozer, Rick Jacobs, and Todd Berger.