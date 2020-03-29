"Beastars": Flawed Humanity, Layered Storytelling Impresses [REVIEW]

Finally got the chance to finish off Netflix's Beastars and I have to say: major thumbs up. Initially, I was not sure where this was heading and pretty confused—the story and themes along with the character designs were a quirky combo that I needed some time getting used to at first. But once the second episode settled into my brain, all I could do was go on a "binge fury" until the final credits rolled on the first season.

Right from the start, I loved the stunning animation style and character designs – bringing a distinctness to the series that sets it apart. The music and the intro with felt animation at play were beautiful. The characters are so vivid and so wondefully, humanly flawed. There were not many you truly "like" by the end, but that's so more than okay because you get to understand each of them and just how messes up their backstories left them. But let me be clear: Legoshi was such a wholesome big baby that no one could ever convince me otherwise.

The complex layers of humanity instilled in each of our characters is intoxicating, mainly because we are presented ith characters who don't just represent "the best that humanity could be." They do not shy away from toxic traits, bullying, or our over flaws. They're allowed to be jerks. They're allowed to be characters we actually hate at times. It is such a reflection on humanity that it is impossible to not feel for some characters or understand where others are coming from and going through. Just look at the way the "races" are divided – between herbivores and carnivores, with one group forever fearing the other – and you can see how the series faces the darker aspects of our society head-on.

The one character that truly blew me away by the end was Louis, the deer. I did not see how things turned out or how he was going to take it coming at all and was blind to just how messed up he really was inside. He did not need to be a carnivore in order to be consumed by the madness and it makes me wonder if he really disappeared or if he was devoured. I felt so bad for him and how being a "Beastar" turned out to be a life's curse.

Another character I was really torn over was Haru, the white bunny. She lives up her life and sexuality in hopes of feeling alive, thanks to the constant fear of not knowing when her life will come to an end. I liked that she was unforgiving and owned her attitude and sexuality – no matter how scared she actually felt inside. I was not sure how I really felt about her character until we got insight into her fear of dying and her decision to live every day as if it would be her last.

Once Beastars got rolling after the second episode, I couldn't keep my eyes off of it. It was binge-worthy of the highest regard, and will put you in an immediate "season two mood" once you're done. I wonder what will happen between Legoshi and Haru—if she is able to put aside how she really feels about Louis. I am definitely curious how that love triangle will develop and if he will ever be found.