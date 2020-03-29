Heading into this week's episode of AMC's Dispatches from Elsewhere, Peter (Jason Segel), Simone (Eve Lindley), Janice (Sally Field), and Fredwynn (Andre Benjamin) are beginning to piece together the "artistic" clues that connect Clara and the Elsewhere Society with the Jejune Institute – and how that's connected with her disappearance.

But even as evidence of the "game" being real continues to grow, we can't shake this feeling that everyone still isn't quite on the same page? Because if there was ever a time they needed to be, it's now…

Which brings us not only to this week's episode "Everyone" but also to the following preview clip – where Peter and Fredwynn's approaches to the "game" continue to butt heads. That is, until a "concerned third party" slaps them back to reality with a very ominous command:

"Dispatches from Elsewhere" season 1, episode 6 "Everyone": The gang makes a shocking discovery about the connection between the game and the missing girl.

AMC's Dispatches from Elsewhere stars Jason Segel (The End of the Tour), Sally Field (Maniac, Lincoln), Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), André Benjamin (American Crime), Eve Lindley (Mr. Robot), and Tara Lynne Barr (Co-ed).

Shot in Philadelphia, the AMC Studios production is executive produced by Segel, along with Scott Rudin (Lady Bird, Fences), showrunner Mark Friedman (Wayward Pines), Garrett Basch (My Dinner with Hervé, The Night Of), Eli Bush (Lady Bird, Isle of Dogs), Jeff Freilich (Lodge 49, Grace and Frankie), and Alethea Jones (Queen America, Lodge 49).