PlayStation Employees Are Going To Be Working From Home Until May

Sony Interactive Entertainment is apparently going to keep its PlayStation staff working from home clear into the month of May. Patrick Klepek, who writes for VICE's gaming wing Waypoint, posted a tweet last week stating that the company sent out a memo, instructing their staff to work from home until at least April 30th. This is an expansion for both the European and North American offices, who originally were only going to be at home on a temporary basis that would have lasted a few weeks. The memo also states that staff will continue to be paid, "regardless of ability to perform remote work due to job function or responsibilities." So thankfully, Sony isn't docking or laying anyone off.

As a bit of a bonus to all of this, the company is apparently also giving its PlayStation staff a one-time $1,000 stipend. For the sole purpose of enhancing their ability to work from home. Whether than means upgrading their hardware, paying for better internet access, even buying a new desk or workspace than what they may have at home. Anything to ease the burden and make it better for the staff to do their jobs from home. It's a very cool and interesting prospect to see Sony take this much care of their staff in these weird times. But we'll see what measures the company ends up taking if this goes past May 2020.