"Shantae And The Seven Sirens" Is Coming To Consoles & PC In May

WayForward announced this week that Shantae and the Seven Sirens will be getting a release this May, coming to PC as well as all three major consoles. The game is already available on Apple Arcade, and doing pretty good for itself there. So now the devs will expand and sell it for $30 on PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on May 28th, 2020. You can read more about the game below as well as check out the trailer.

Packed with multiple towns and more labyrinths than ever before, Shantae and the Seven Sirens combines the most popular elements from past Shantae titles into the Half-Genie hero's biggest outing to date. The excitement begins when Shantae visits a tropical paradise where she befriends new Half-Genie allies, but things quickly go awry as she discovers that sinister secrets are stirring beneath the island's surface. As Shantae gets wrapped up in the island's mysteries, she'll use all-new dance abilities and instant-transformation Fusion Magic to explore the nonlinear, interconnected world and battle an assortment of diabolical foes…not the least of which are the enigmatic Seven Sirens!