Square Enix Is Making "Lara Croft GO" Free For A Limited Time

Another mobile app is being made free for a limited time to help you deal with coronavirus boredom as Square Enix opens up Lara Croft GO. Square Enix Montréal posted a tweet letting players know they could download the 2015 mobile app for Android and iOS through April 3rd. If you're not familiar with this one, it's a turn-based puzzler set in the Tomb Raider universe. You basically change the environment, avoid traps, and make your way through the game trying to find treasure and escape. The game is normally $6, so you're getting a pretty good deal on a five-year-old app. Here's a few more details on the game.

Lara Croft GO is a turn based puzzle-adventure set in a long-forgotten world. Explore the ruins of an ancient civilization, discover well-kept secrets and face deadly challenges as you uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom. • Experience lush visuals and a captivating soundtrack.

• Navigate using simple swipe-to-move controls.

• Fight menacing enemies, overcome dangerous obstacles and escape deadly traps.

• Solve more than 115 puzzles split into 7 chapters.

• Collect ancient relics and unlock new outfits for Lara.