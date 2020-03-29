"Star Trek: Picard": How "Trek" Changed, Bridged Generations [OPINION]

With Star Trek: Picard season one having wrapped, I have final thoughts I like to share. I also have thoughts going to next season. There are those from the peanut gallery that will s*** on anything that's contemporary regardless of the franchise. It's everywhere from Star Wars, Doctor Who, and Star Trek to name a few.

Between those who won't stop complaining about the Star Wars sequels, the Jodie Whitaker Doctor, and Star Trek franchise since the premiere of Discovery…

We Don't Need You!

You have the physical media or digital platforms to remain in your time capsule. Keep within your anal-retentive, rigid lines! You're not trendsetting, but exist to be the bane of new generations of fans. Complaining the franchise is "woke" means you never understood it and it was never for you.

"Star Trek": Reconnecting with the Modern World

Give credit where it's due. Star Trek's adapted with the times and reflects the point of reference needed to empathize with audiences. Even from The Original Series' beginning, there were always elements constantly tested the utopian world Gene Roddenberry set up. Each generation has its own share of flaws as a point of reference. The fact Kirk, Spock, and Bones played off those references made them creatures of empathy. Fact is Picard cuts from a more contemporary cloth than its predecessors fixated on keeping its utopian galaxy with the exception of Roddenberry's original series.

The reason why Picard worked is there's a real progression from the characters and the writers layered the characters better within the serialized paradigm. The structure of the series' first season felt like a missing puzzle piece on a complete picture that changes the way you may typically think of puzzles. The creators went the extra mile to accommodate viewers. The structure of the series from Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman welcomed old and new viewers. Those who followed Picard from The Next Generation received their gobs of nostalgia to complement any need for closure they never received in Nemesis (2002.). New viewers not familiar with the previous canon are shown the deep interpersonal relationships as Trek veterans had without being told.

Season One Final Thoughts

As far as final thoughts for the season one finale, I felt Jean-Luc (Patrick Stewart)'s terminal illness became a metaphor for everything we hold on to from our past, pain, and uncertainty. When the former admiral shed his former body and resumed his mortality in a synth golem, it became a symbol for letting go and starting a new chapter. Sure it's different, but that's okay. We met new friends in the form of the La Sirena crew with Rios (Santiago Cabrera), Raffi (Michelle Hurd), Agnes (Alison Pill), Soji (Isa Briones), and Elnor (Evan Evagoria).

We also welcomed back some old friends in Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Troi (Marina Sirtis), Data (Brent Spiner), Hugh (Jonathan Del Arco), and Seven (Jeri Ryan), who were there for the ride. I, for one, look forward to seeing what new adventures La Sirena encounter and what possible past Star Trek canon we may revisit come season two.

As the creators said, Picard was never meant to be TNG 2.0 and it never pretends for it. Stewart admitted he never sign on if he felt that way. It's an evolution and everyone's welcome onboard.