Adult Swim Greenlights Michael Cusack's "YOLO: Crystal Fantasy" Series

Clearly, we were in the minority when it came to Michael Cusack's animated Australian version of Rick and Morty, because we weren't huge fans of 2018's "Bushworld Adventures." We're hoping that the reason it was released by Adult Swim on April Fools Day was that they knew just how shockingly annoying it was – in face, we didn't know it was 11 minutes long considering we punched out three minutes in.

But Adult Swim clearly disagrees with us, giving Cusack an order for quarter-hour animated series YOLO: Crystal Fantasy. Produced by Princess Pictures, Cusack is set to produce along with Mike Cowap, and executive produce alongside Greta Lee Jackson and Emma Fitzsimons.

Here's a look at the announcement video released by Adult Swim via social media on Monday:

YOLO: Crystal Fantasy follows Australian party girls Sarah and Rachel as they are looking for fun times, new experiences, positive vibes, and hopeful horoscopes in the bizarre town of Wollongong. Sarah's quest is to find love, whereas Rachel hungers for chaos, often bringing them into conflict as they encounter surreal Australiana, strange bush creatures, and eccentric nomads.

Rickand Morty co-creator Justin Roiland first found Cusack on his radar with viral YouTube hit "Ciggy Butt Brain," leading to the Rick and Morty segment. "Bushworld Adventures" aired on April Fools Day in 2018, when many believed the fourth season premiere (as the season 3 did the year prior).

