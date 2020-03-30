Sean Gordon Murphy's Batman: White Knight Published on UK Newsstand

This week has seen Panini, the European comic book publisher and licensor, put out a new Batman comic book, Batman: Tales Of The Dark Knight, with the first issue reprinting the first chapter of Sean Gordon Murphy's Batman: White Knight as well as Peter Tomasi, Jaime Mendoza and Doug Mahnke's Mythology from Detective Comics #994.

Although rather than the previous standard 76 or 100 pages, expected from Panini's usual such publications, it has been shrunk down to a 52-page issue, with just two reprinted stories rather than the three or four that would normally run — although the cover price is still £4.50. Can we blame Brexit? Probably, since Panini is an Italian publisher. But with UK newsstands still open — 40% of WH Smiths at least – it does remain a viable printing and distribution solution, especially in these times. Similarly, the likes of Viz, Phoenix, 2000AD, Judge Dredd and the other American reprint comic books continue to have comic book distribution in the UK. Is it possible that we'll see similar distribution alternatives in the United States and elsewhere?

Here's the first issue solicitation for Batman: Tales of the Dark Knight #1.

Issue 1 kicks off on 26th March with part one of Sean Murphy's highly acclaimed White Knight saga. Set in a world where the Joker has reformed, we get to see a new side of the former clown prince of crime as he sets out to save Gotham from the one person he considers its most dangerous villain… Batman!

Our second story is chapter one of Peter Tomasi's incredible Mythology storyline. On the anniversary of the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne, a killer goes to great lengths to recreate the crime by murdering an innocent couple and dressing them up as Bruce Wayne's parents. Can this killing be connected to the shadowy monstrosity that is targeting Batman's closest loved ones?