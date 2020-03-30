"Billions" Season 5: Can Taylor Be Chuck's "Monster Slayer"? [PREVIEW]

Showtime's hit drama series Billions sees the war between Bobby "Axe" Axelrod (Emmy and Golden Globe winner Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Oscar nominee and Emmy and Golden Globe winner Paul Giamatti) reaching "scorched earth" levels when the series returns for a fifth season on Sunday, May 3.

But what role will Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) play in all of this? Being the series' "wild card" and the one person who seems able to walk the thin lines between Axe and Chuck, will Taylor be the "monster slayer" Chuck needs to take Axe down?

As we're about to see in the following teaser "The Take Down," that might just be the case – because in this fight?

It's not about what you take… it's about who you take down in the process…

Created by executive producers-showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, as well as Andrew Ross Sorkin, the series sees some familiar faces joining the now-it's-personal fray: Emmy and Golden Globe winner Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife, ER) and Golden Globe nominee Corey Stoll (House of Cards, Ratched) will guest star during the fifth season.

In season five of BILLIONS, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe's dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. Margulies will play Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author. The series also stars David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

Joining Lewis, Giamatti, Margulies, Stoll, Dillon, and Siff are David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin, and Jeffrey DeMunn. For Koppelman and Levien, the additions of Margulies and Stoll will only add another layer of quality to an already high quality show:

"Julianna is one of the smartest actresses working. The way in which she can make any kind of dialogue sound like her own seamlessly fits into our world." Having previously mastered medical and legal jargon on ER and The Good Wife, Margulies jokes, "I'm just really grateful that I don't have to do any of the financial dialogue." – Koppelman