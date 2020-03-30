"Halo Infinite" is Still On Track For a 2020 Launch

If you were concerned that this year might be bereft of a Halo release, you can put those fears to rest. Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty has indicated that Halo Infinite is still on track for its debut later this year.

In an interview with GameSpot, Booty did acknowledge some "unique challenges" with first-party developers at Microsoft, but ultimately noted this shouldn't affect Halo's debut.

"We know that gaming connects people during times of social distancing, and we are committed to delivering the highest quality Xbox Game Studios games for our global community of players. At the same time, the health and safety of our XGS development teams is our top priority," Booty explained about the issues developers face with coronavirus facing them down.

"Each studio is facing unique challenges and constraints depending on its particular location, and many of our external development partners around the world are similarly affected. We are supporting our studio leaders to make the right decisions for their teams and their individual games during this challenging time."

"We're removing all the obstacles in our path and tracking well, but need to be mindful of our current limitations and understand that the coronavirus situation may get worse before it gets better," 343 Industries also shared in a recent blog. "Rest assured that every single one of us is doing everything in our power to continue developing and delivering quality Halo experiences while we adjust to this new way of life. Beyond all of that though, please remember that this is bigger than games and bigger than Halo."