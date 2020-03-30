Harry Potter Gets Dark will New Villain Statues from Eaglemoss

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has just as many bad guys as good guys. Eaglemoss is bringing light to some of those characters with a new set of statues. There will be four villains coming in this wave of statues with a majority of them being from the Malfoy family. First up is Draco Malfoy from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets during the dueling scene. He also will be getting a Deathly Hallows statue with his updated classy outfit. Lucius Malfoy also makes an appearance in this set too. His wand and cloak are nicely detailed and give the perfect sinister vibe needed. Last but not these we have the most sinister of the bunch is Dolores Umbridge. This delightful beast makes her appearance from Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

Each statue is priced at $19.99 and comes with a collector magazine. All of these pieces are cheap and perfect collectibles for any Harry Potter fan. Pre-orders are already live and you can find Chambers Draco here, Hallows Draco here, Lucius here, and Umbridge here.

Lord Voldemort is here.

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Draco – Year 2

Get your wand ready and prepare to duel! Draco Malfoy is ready to challenge you in our Wizarding World Figurine Collection! Smug Slytherin student Draco Malfoy is proud to be of a pure-blood wizard and despises anyone that doesn't share the same ancestry. A Legacy of Slytherin House, he was believed to be the Heir of Slytherin but in reality is just rude to both his friends and enemies. This highly detailed figurine captures young actor Tom Felton as seen in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Draco is wearing the Slytherin school uniform and he holds his wand up to his face before bringing it sharply down as he prepares to beat Harry Potter in Professor Lockhart's duelling class. Measuring roughly 4-inches tall, the figurine comes packaged in a full colour illustrated window box. This figurine is accompanied by a full-colour glossy collector's guide showcasing key moments of Draco Malfoy, his successes and failures in Hogwarts School and a memorable scene from the movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Older Draco

In Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, Draco Malfoy has been assigned an impossible task by Lord Voldemort – kill Albus Dumbledore. The sixth-year student proudly accepted the mark of the Death Eater but isn't as ready as he says. This highly detailed Draco Malfoy Novice Death Eater figurine captures actor Tom Felton as he appears in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Smartly dressed in a black polo neck and suit, he pulls up his sleeve to reveal the Dark Mark on his left forearm, displaying his allegiance to Lord Voldemort. But the frightened look on his face and his trembling wand arm suggest this deference to the Dark Lord is not of his own free will.

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Lucius Malfoy

Lucius Malfoy is used to getting what he wants, and now he wants to be a part of our magical Wizarding World Figurine Collection! Lucius Malfoy is the embodiment of wealth and influence in the wizarding world and believes that his family's pure-blood heritage makes them superior to Muggles and wizards with non-magical ancestry. Always well-groomed with his immaculate black cloak, long blond hair and grey eyes, he gladly pledged his allegiance to Lord Voldemort upon his return. This beautiful highly detailed Lucius Malfoy figurine captures the likeness of actor Jason Isaacs who portrayed the wizard in the Harry Potter film adaptations. Dressed all in black he is holding his wand with a distinctive snake's head handle. The wand forms the top section of Lucius's black cane and can be quickly drawn when required.

Harry Potter Wizarding World Collection Dolores Umbridge

Dressed in pink Dolores Umbridge always stands out from the crowd in our magical Wizarding World Figurine Collection! If becoming the new Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher wasn't enough, Dolores Umbridge replaced Dumbledore as Headmaster. Looking harmless in pink tweed with a large pink bow, she introduced strict rules in the school and enjoyed punishing students by making them write in a quill which uses their own blood for ink. This highly detailed Dolores Umbridge figurine captures the likeness of actress Imelda Staunton who portrayed the vicious headmistress in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. Dressed in all pink, she holds her wand and clipboard while patrolling the corridors of Hogwarts. The figurine was meticulously hand-painted to capture all the details of her elaborate dress.