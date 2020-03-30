It's Alive Makes PDF Comics Pay-As-You-Wish for Coronavirus Quarantine

With people all over the world stuck inside, practicing safe social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19, it's the perfect time to distract yourself by catching up on some comics reading. Drew Ford's It's Alive is offering a deal conducive to this: until the end of April, It's Alive is offering PDF downloads of seven comic books for a price of your own choosing. The titles available:

PINK LEMONADE #1 by Nick Cagnetti ($3.99) BREATHERS #1 by Justin Madson ($7.99) HOLLER #1 by Jeremy Massie ($5.99) DOSE! #1 by Sean Ellis & John Gebbia ($4.99) DUNKIRK: FROM THE PAGES OF COMBAT by Sam Glanznman ($9.99) AIR WAR STORIES #1 by Sam Glanzman ($9.99) AIRBOY #51 (first new issue in 30 years!) by Chuck Dixon, Brent McKee, & Jok ($9.99)

Here's the message from Drew Ford as well as instructions to pick up any or all of the comics above:

Pay-As-You-Wish PDFs from IT'S ALIVE! to get you through the quarantine! Realizing that many people are stuck in their homes looking for something to do, we here at IT'S ALIVE! have decided to make PDFs of our first issues available on a "pay-as-you-wish" basis. Some folks are working from home, but their financial situation hasn't changed. For those people, feel free to pay full price (or more) for any book you wanna check out. It would really help IT'S ALIVE! stay afloat during this difficult time. BUT…for those who have lost their job, or even just lost income, and find themselves struggling financially, just pay whatever you can. It's not much, but I hope these comics can bring a little pleasant diversion as you work to get through each day. Below is a list of the books available, along with what would be the full price for each book. Again, if you can afford to pay full price, and you wanna help IT'S ALIVE!, that would be great. But if you can't afford it, no worries…just pay whatever you can. For now we will leave this offer running until the end of April. I really hope you will enjoy these comics. IMPORTANT: If you DO like one or more of these books, please consider purchasing a physical copy, if at all possible, from your local comic shop (many are still selling books online, or through curb-side pick up). They are the lifeblood of this industry, and we should try to support them in any way possible. INSTRUCTIONS TO PURCHASE PDFs: For the comics you want, just send whatever you can afford (plus a list of the comics you want in the "note section") to IT'S ALIVE! through PayPal using this email address: itsalivepress@gmail.com