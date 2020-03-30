"Killing Eve" Season 3 Premiere Preview: Villanelle Sings

With Sandra Oh's Eve and Jodie Comer's Villanelle making their early return to BBC America and AMC with Killing Eve season 3 on Sunday, April 12, viewers have been left wondering how our duo will do carving out new lives for themselves. Complicating that just a bit more, one of them left the other one for dead when last season wrapped. Though considering how the first season ended, it only seemed fair.

During our last teaser, we had a chance to catch up on what's going on in Eve's world – and saw that there was only so much of her "new life" she could take before falling back into old habits. Speaking of "old habits" (that just tried to kill you)… now we're getting a look at how the other half of the dysfunctional duo is doing. But when "Villanelle Sings," is that a beautiful note she's trying to reach – or the beginnings of a primal scream? Check out the newest teaser from BBC America and AMC below, and decide for yourselves:

Killing Eve season 3 continues the story of two women with brutal pasts, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. For Villanelle (Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Oh) is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances…and perhaps a share of their souls. Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia also star.

The cast for BBC America's Killing Eve season 3 also includes Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter franchise) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).

British writer Suzanne Heathcote (Fear the Walking Dead) serves as lead writer and executive producer for the upcoming third season. Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Melvoin, Heathcote, and Oh serve as executive producers, with Nigel Watson serving as producer.

Killing Eve is produced by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. for BBC America and is distributed by Endeavor Content.