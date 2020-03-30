Mondo Music Release of the Week: LUZ Soundtrack!

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are they ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to the 2018 film LUZ!

Hello all! This week we are stoked to finally bring you LUZ by Simon Waskow. This film blew us away when we saw it on the festival circuit in 2018, and we knew we had to release it!

The film, directed by Tilman Singer on glorious widescreen 16mm, is a surreal nightmare concerning a young female cab driver named LUZ that stumbles into a police station after an accident. What unfolds is a beautiful yet brooding take on possession films that is wholly original and riveting. It is currently streaming on SHUDDER and available on Blu Ray.

Death Waltz Recording Company cordially invites you to join LUZ on her nightmarish journey into the night and beyond, accompanied by a terrifying score by Simon Waskow from a film by Tilman Singer. Luz is a taxi driver who finds solace in the safety of a police station after escaping from the clutches of a woman possessed by a demon. However, the police station is only the beginning of her ordeal, which Waskow musically interprets with disturbing results.

"LUZ begins almost in medias res, with tension immediately apparent as isolated synth notes reach out, lost in the darkness. There are two forces at work here – the searching melodies that stretch and modulate in minimalist tones and the sounds from otherworldly frequencies that provide a counterpoint. Disembodied voices float in the ether speaking to the reflection of the moon on the water, krautrock vocals that chant like they're coming from a cult and a final assault that bombards and confuses you with dissonant synth and insane percussion time signatures, breaking the line between dream and nightmare. You might think the broken humming is the end of the story, but the coming cacophony will deny you. This is but a warning of the real power of the narrative of LUZ." (Charlie Brigden CritiqueFantastique. com ).

Like all Mondo releases, LUZ will go up at Noon Central on the Mondo site on Wednesday.