"Star Trek Online" To Hold First Contact Day Celebration On April 2nd

Perfect World Entertainment has announced today that Star Trek Online will kick off a First Contact Day Celebration event starting on April 2nd. The event celebrates the in-canon lore of the Star Trek universe where the Vulcans make first contact with humans on Earth, after Zefram Cochrane achieved warp drive. Average Trek fans may know this as the subplot to Star Trek: First Contact. The celebration takes place on PC from April 2nd-23rd, while Xbox One and PS4 players will have it from April 9th-30th. Players can participate in a brand new patrol, launch their own Phoenix rocket to complete the initial journey, and work their way to earning a Temporal Vortex Probe. You can read more about the event below.

First Contact Day for Star Trek Online kicks off in Bozeman, Montana, the same site where Zefram Cochrane launched the historic Phoenix, the first Human warp-capable ship. Captains will travel back to mid-21st century Earth to face The Borg, who seek to alter the timeline to prevent first contact between humans and Vulcans. To accomplish this, players will enlist the help of Seven-of-Nine, voiced by Jeri Ryan from Star Trek: Voyager and Picard. Besides protecting the timeline from The Borg in this new patrol, players can also team up with four friends to build a replica of the Phoenix. After scavenging the area for engines, hulls and stabilizer parts, they will construct their own model and compete with other teams to see who can reach the highest altitude. Rewards for participating in these events include a First Contact Day bundle and for those who reach 14 days of progress, a powerful Temporal Vortex Probe which can travel through local space to debilitate enemy vessels in the area.