"The Secret" Becomes a Film, Watch the "Dare to Dream" Trailer Here

The Secret was a worldwide phenomenon when it came out in bookstores a few years back. It sold 34 million copies, and as someone who worked in a bookstore at that time, I can tell you that it was insanely popular. Which brings us to the trailer for a film based around the principles of the book, The Secret: Dare to Dream. This one stars Katie Holmes and Josh Lucas. Holmes play a widow who is trying to figure out this new man in her life, played by Lucas. He has a secret you see…

Catch the trailer below:

Based on the 2006 best-selling book The Secret, a global phenomenon which empowered millions to lead happier and more fulfilled lives, The Secret: Dare to Dream centers around Miranda Wells (Katie Holmes), a hard-working young widow struggling to raise three children on her own. A powerful storm brings a devastating challenge and a mysterious man, Bray Johnson (Josh Lucas), into her life. In just a few short days, Bray's presence re-ignites the family's spirit, but he carries a secret—and that secret could change everything.

The Secret: Dare to Dream, starring Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas with Celia Weston and Jerry O'Connell is coming soon. It was supposed to be released in theaters April 17, but that is obviously not going to happen. We will keep you posted.