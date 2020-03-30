"The Walking Dead": Princess' Plan, Negan's Confession & More [PREVIEW]

AMC's The Walking Dead has set itself up nicely for a righteously intense end-of-season run, as "The Whisperers War" enters its endgame. Eugene (Josh McDermitt), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and new "pal" Juanita Sanchez aka "Princess" (Paola Lazaro) finds themselves in the worst possible place to engage in a round of "let's get to know one another.

Meanwhile, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) has a confession to make to Lydia (Cassady McClincy) abiut her mother – that's going to be awkward. Then there's that matter of Judith (Cailey Fleming), and if she's going to tell Daryl (Norman Reedus) about why Michonne's (Danai Gurira) not coming back.

Oh, and Beta's (Ryan Hurst) gone Phantom of the Opera with his mask and "scorched earth" with his plans for our survivors – so just another episode of The Walking Dead!

Here's a look at our next episode, "The Tower" – which finds itself in the odd position of being the unofficial tenth season finale, at least until "A Certain Doom" premieres later this year:

"The Walking Dead" season 10, episode 15 "The Tower": The communities prep for final battle of the Whisperer War, while Eugene's group meets Princess.

"The Walking Dead" Season 10 Reviews

We didn't mince words over how impressed we were with season opener "Lines We Crossed" (check out our review here). Then we had Morton, Hurst, and Birch raising the bar even higher with "We Are the End of the World" (check out our review here), – offering up some Whisperers backstory.

"Ghosts" elevated the paranoia as McBride continues delivering an award-winning performance (that review's here) – while "Silence the Whisperers" proved once again why it's "In Cudlitz, We Trust" (review here).

"What It Always Is" had a now-free Negan beginning his redemption arc (???) while Alpha raised the stakes against our survivors (review here).

"Bonds" had Negan being tested, Carol and Daryl possibly making matters worse for the community by "picking up" a Whisperer, and Eugene reaching out… and getting a response.

"Open Your Eyes" (review here) saw our theory about Siddiq (Avi Nash) completely, totally, and tragically put to rest. That brought us to midseason finale "The World Before" (reviewed here), as the drumbeats of war grew louder.

After a mideason break, we learned that those drumbeats had turned into thunder, as "Squeeze" (review here) and "Stalker" (review here) turned up the heat on what was once a stealth "cold war" back-n-forth between Alpha and our heroes.

Then with "Morning Star" (review here), that heat caught fire… literally – only to see the entire direction of the war get flipped on its end in "Walk With Us" (review here).

What could top that, and cause a break in the action? That would be "What We Become" (review here), with Danai Gurira's final run as Michonne… or is it?

"Look at the Flowers" brought the focus back to the frontlines as we learned more about the Negan/Carol team-up, witnessed Beta go even deeper off the deep end, watched Carol's final confrontation with "Alpha" – and introduced to a very smiley series game-changer (review here).