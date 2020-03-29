"Outlander": Regulator Rebellion Reaches Point of No Return [PREVIEW]

This week's episode of STARZ's Outlander brings us to The Battle of Alamance – and with it, what many historians believe was the spark that ignited the American Revolution. For viewers, it's pretty clear what that means: England's forces – combined with the mights of Jamie's (Sam Heughan) militia – are in for a bloody showdown with Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) and his regulators.

If you're interested in being a "historical spoiler," you can get a better sense of where the battle in "The Ballad of Roger Mac" goes – we'll just say this: tragically, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Bree (Sophie Skelton) will be putting their medical skills to some very live-saving use.

Here's a look at next episode "The Ballad of Roger Mac" – followed by preview images (including the one above) for the episode as well as a brief overview:

"Outlander" season 5, episode 7 "The Ballad of Roger Mac": The Regulator Rebellion reaches a boiling point, forcing Jamie to face his fear.

Earlier this year, executive producer Maril Davis and STARZ President/CEO Jeffrey Hirsch revealed that talks were underway for the cable network to spend a lot more time in the Outlander universe: time that could include more seasons, spinoffs, sequels, storyline extensions, and more – as Hirsch explained:

"As long as the fans continue to crave the story, we'll continue to have Outlander on the air. We are constantly talking to our partners at Sony and the show continues. We're excited about season five and because we bought seasons five and six [together], we feel that arc is great and Ron and Meril are doing a great job." "We think there's a lot of opportunity in the Outlander universe to have story extensions, spin-offs or sequels, we continue to look at that and talk with our partners at Sony. Hopefully we'll find something that feels great and that we can continue to tell that story."

Season 5 of Outlander finds the Frasers fighting for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser's Ridge. Jamie must find a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection – while hiding his personal relationship with Murtagh Fitzgibbons, the man whom Gov. William Tryon has ordered him to hunt down and kill. With her family together at last, Claire must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart again. However, while focusing on protecting others, she risks losing sight of what it means to protect herself. Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie have been reunited, but the spectre of Stephen Bonnet still haunts them. Roger strives to find his place – as well as Jamie's respect – in this new and dangerous time. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee – and those they can't.