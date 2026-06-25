Posted in: Apple, Contest/Giveaway, Movies | Tagged: Cineverse, Pitfall

Giveaway: Win An Apple TV Code For The Film Pitfall

We're giving away an Apple TV code for the horror film Pitfall, and all you need to do is follow the instructions in this post.

Article Summary Enter the Pitfall giveaway for a chance to win a free Apple TV code ahead of the horror film’s June 30 release.

To qualify, follow Bleeding Cool on BlueSky and repost the contest post marked with the hashtag #BCPitfall.

The Pitfall Apple TV giveaway is free to enter and only takes a moment if you already have or create a BlueSky account.

Get your entry in by Sunday, June 28, at 11am PT, as winners will be checked to confirm both required BlueSky actions.

Would you like to win a copy of the film Pitfall on Apple TV? All you need is a BlueSky account to take part in this giveaway. Cineverse has given us a code for a copy of the film on Apple TV, as it will officially be released on June 30 on the platform, as well as other VOD locations. So this is your chance to win a copy for free. What do you need to do to win this? In order to have a chance to win it, all you're required to do is two things on BlueSky. All you have to do is follow our BlueSky account and also repost the social media post tied to this contest. You can't miss it, as it will have the same image as the one here, along with the hashtag #BCPitfall. You have until Sunday, June 28, at 11am PT to do so.

That's all! Literally, we're only asking you to do two things that cost you zero money and little time on your part, and you could win a copy of the film Pitfall on Apple TV. Now, as usual, before the complaints start coming into our comments section from people who don't have a BlueSky account… It's 2026; BlueSky is free to use. If you're reading this post, you have the capability of making a BlueSky account. Emailing us or complaining in the comments that the contest is "selective" or "unfair" will not make you a winner. When we choose winners, we will be checking that you have both retweeted our post and that you're following Bleeding Cool's official BlueSky account. Those who have not done so are not eligible to win; we do check the accounts AND content of those picked at random. Best of luck to those of you who enter!

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