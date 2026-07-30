Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

A Champion Rises with Hasbro's Star Wars: TBS Rotta the Hutt Figure

Hasbro’s deluxe Star Wars: The Black Series Rotta the Hutt figure — a gladiator-style 6" tall (11" wide) collectible with Photo Real sculpting, weapons, and interchangeable hands. Pre-orders on Hasbro Pulse are $79.99 ahead of a Fall 2026 release.

Article Summary Hasbro revealed a deluxe Star Wars: The Black Series Rotta the Hutt figure during San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

Rotta returns in The Mandalorian & Grogu as a grown gladiator champion, far from the Huttlet seen in Clone Wars.

The Star Wars Black Series figure stands about 6.5 inches tall, 11 inches long, with premium sculpting and deco.

Accessories include swords, battle axes, and interchangeable hands, with preorders open now for $79.99 before Fall 2026.

Rotta the Hutt first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated film as the young son of Jabba the Hutt after being kidnapped during the Clone Wars. After being rescued and safely returned to his family, the character disappeared from the spotlight for many years. Now Rotta has returned in The Mandalorian & Grogu, and he's certainly not the small Hutt fans remember. The former Huttlet has grown into a massive gladiator champion fighting in the brutal arenas of Shakari. Despite warnings from Din Djarin, Rotta enters the arena one final time before ultimately joining forces with the Mandalorian to escape the planet.

Hasbro has faithfully recreated Rotta with an impressive deluxe Star Wars: The Black Series figure. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall and an incredible 11 inches wide, the figure features premium sculpting, Photo Real technology, and a flexible rubber body that allows for dynamic posing. Unlike most Hutts, Rotta is built for combat. He includes two swords, two battle axes, multiple interchangeable hands, and an incredible amount of detail that makes him one of the most unique Black Series releases to date. This deluxe figure carries an equally deluxe price tag, with pre-orders already live on Hasbro Pulse for $79.99 ahead of a Fall 2026 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series – Rotta the Hutt

"Rotta the Hutt is heir to his late father Jabba's criminal empire. Now grown up, Rotta has chosen a different path for himself. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This THE BLACK SERIES STAR WARS action figure from Hasbro is detailed to look like Rotta the Hutt from STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU. Coming in at around 6.5 inches tall within a 6-inch scale and 11 inches long, the character-inspired photoreal design and deco make this a great addition to any fan collection. Pose out your figure with the included axe and sword accessories. The figure also comes with an interchangeable set of hands."

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