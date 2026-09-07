Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, Epic H.A.C.K.S.

A New Space Adventure Awaits with Rand Arora from Boss Fight Studio

Boss Fight Studio is back with a brand new selection of original 1/12 action figures as part of their ongoing Epic H.A.C.K.S. line

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands Epic H.A.C.K.S. with Rand Arora: Gamma Squad Leader, a new 1/12-scale sci-fi action figure.

Rand Arora is billed as humanity’s greatest pilot, leading the OGDF’s Gamma Squad against pirates and cosmic threats.

The fully articulated Rand Arora figure packs 30+ points of articulation, plus a jetpack, boosters, rifle, and ray guns.

Rand Arora also includes alternate heads for Larry the Anti-Gravity Gorilla and Simang the Assassin, priced at $39.99.

Boss Fight Studio is taking Epic H.A.C.K.S. into the outer reaches of space with Rand Arora: Gamma Squad Leader, the latest 1:12-scale figure from the company's expanding action figure line. Epic H.A.C.K.S. is another impressive original action-figure line that lets collectors build their own stories around these characters. Wave two of the H.A.C.K.S. Core line is on the way, and Ran Arora is an incredible start. Rand is humanity's greatest pilot and leader of the OGDF's Gamma Squad, taking on pirates, interspace incursions, and whatever other trouble the galaxy can throw his way.

This fully articulated figure features more than 30 points of articulation and comes loaded with accessories, including a jetpack, rocket boosters, a laser rifle, and two ray guns. Boss Fight Studio also includes alternate heads for him, allowing collectors to create Larry the Anti-Gravity Gorilla and Simang the Assassin. Whether you need a new classic sci-fi adventurer or need a team of spacemen for your collection, look no further. Priced at $39.99, Rand Arora is currently available for pre-order, with an estimated Q3 2027 release.

Epic H.A.C.K.S. Boss Fight Studio – Rand Arora

"Epic H.A.C.K.S. is a 1/12 scale action figure line with 30+ points of articulation and tons of interchangeable parts! Core Wave 2 consists of four incredible heroes and villains from throughout the time stream. Each can be customized with other Epic H.A.C.K.S. products to HACK your collection!"

"Humanity's greatest pilot, Rand Arora leads the OGDF's Gamma Squad against pirates, interspace incursions, and threats from beyond. Charismatic, fearless, and fluent in fifteen languages and dialects, Rand is ready for anything the Outer Galaxy can throw at him. Fully articulated figure includes jetpack, set of rocket boosters, laser rifle, 2 ray guns, alternate Larry the Anti-Gravity Gorilla head, alternate Simang the Assassin head."

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