Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, hellboy

Abe Sapien Dives Into the Unknown with New Hellboy 1/12 Figure

Boss Fight Studio brings the B.P.R.D.'s amphibious agent Abe Sapien to life with a new 1/12 scale figure inspired by the Hollow Earth comic.

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio expands its Hellboy line with a 1:12 Abe Sapien figure inspired by the B.P.R.D.: Hollow Earth comic.

The Hellboy collectible stands 6.5 inches tall and features over 24 points of articulation for dynamic display poses.

Abe Sapien includes a pistol, holster, alternate hands, removable B.P.R.D. vest, and a Hollow Earth creature sword.

Hellboy fans can pre-order the Abe Sapien Hollow Earth figure now for $59.99 ahead of its Q4 2027 release.

The Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense is sending in another agent, and this time it's Abe Sapien! Boss Fight Studio is continuing to expand its Hellboy action figure lineup with a new Abe Sapien figure. Abe Sapien has been an important part of the Hellboy universe since his first appearance in Hellboy: Seed of Destruction #2 in 1994. Boss Fight Studio is now bringing him to life with a new figure inspired by B.P.R.D.: Hollow Earth, a three-issue comic book storyline originally published in 2002. This adventure follows Abe, Kate Corrigan, Roger the Homunculus, and recruit Johann Kraus as they travel to a remote Himalayan monastery to rescue Liz Sherman.

Standing approximately 6.5 inches tall, this new Abe Sapien figure features over 24 points of articulation, giving collectors plenty of opportunities to recreate his adventures with the B.P.R.D. The figure comes equipped with a pistol, holster, two pairs of interchangeable hands, a slick removable B.P.R.D. vest, and a Hollow Earth creature sword. Abe is a must-have figure for any Hellboy collection, and Boss Fight Studio has done an excellent job bringing him right off the comic book pages, while keeping the style intact. Pre-orders for the Hellboy Wave 2 Abe are already live for $59.99 with a Q4 2027 release.

Hellboy Wave 2 Abe Sapien (Hollow Earth) 1/12 Figure

"Responding to a call for help from Liz Sherman, Abe and a BPRD team travel to a Himalayan monastery that's been attacked by strange, inner-Earth-dwelling creatures. Abe Sapien (Hollow Earth) includes a pistol, holster, alternate hands, a removable BPRD vest, and a Hollow Earth creature sword!"

Product Features

6.5 inches (16.51cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the B.P.R.D.: Hollow Earth comics

Highly detailed

Over 24 points of articulation

Box Contents

Abe Sapien figure

2 Pairs of hands

Hollow Earth creature sword

Pistol

BPRD vest

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