Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: dc comics, hot toys

Absolute Bane is Unleashed with New Hot Toys Absolute Batman Figure

Absolute Bane is here and Hot Toys is giving him a wicked new 1/6th scale figure that can recreate iconic Absolute Batman comic covers

Article Summary Hot Toys unleashes Absolute Bane as an 18-inch 1/6 scale figure inspired by DC’s terrifying Absolute Batman comics.

Absolute Bane features a muscular silicone upper body, Venom tubing, tactical gear, and 16 points of articulation.

Two interchangeable head sculpts capture Absolute Bane through the distinct comic art styles of Nick Dragotta and Clay Mann.

Batman-themed accessories let collectors recreate iconic Absolute Batman moments ahead of the Q4 2027–Q1 2028 release.

Bane has broken Batman before, but this monstrous new version might make the Dark Knight think twice about getting back up! Hot Toys is bringing DC Comics' Absolute Universe to life with its new 1/6th scale Bane Collectible Figure, standing an intimidating 18 inches tall! First introduced in 1993's Batman: Vengeance of Bane #1, Bane became one of Batman's greatest enemies after famously breaking the Dark Knight's back during the legendary Knightfall storyline. However, Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta have given the villain a terrifying new makeover in Absolute Batman. This version showcases how his venom pushes his already formidable strength and intellect to monstrous extremes.

Hot Toys now brings this oversized menace to life with an impressive figure featuring a muscular silicone upper body, Venom tubing, tactical gear, and 16 points of articulation. Bane comes with two interchangeable head sculpts inspired by the artwork of Nick Dragotta and Clay Mann. As for accessories, they make things even more interesting, including a Batman cowl and two different mini Batman statues, allowing collectors to recreate Bane's terrifying one-handed grip on the Dark Knight. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but Absolute Bane is set to release between Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, so stay tuned for his drop on Sideshow Collectibles soon.

Absolute Batman – Bane 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Call me Bane. Welcome to your new home. Now, let's get you prepped for surgery." – Bane. Reimagined for a bold new era of DC Comics, the critically acclaimed Absolute Batman™ series introduces a world where Gotham's Dark Knight is pushed to his absolute limits by terrifying threats. Among the most formidable forces standing in his way is Bane — a towering juggernaut of brute strength and tactical genius."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to announce the 1/6th scale Bane™ Collectible Figure. To recreate the phenomenal artistry of the series, this figure includes two newly crafted interchangeable head sculpts inspired by iconic comic artists. One captures the fierce, stylized aesthetic of series co-creator Nick Dragotta (from Absolute Batman #9), and the other reflects the detailed, gritty illustration style of Clay Mann (from Absolute Batman #11)."

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