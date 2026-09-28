Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: micronauts, Super7

Acroyear Joins Super7's Growing Micronauts ReAction+ Figure Line

It is time to go micro once again as Super7 is back with a brand new wave of Micronauts ReAction+ with Acroyear

Article Summary Super7 expands its Micronauts ReAction+ line with Wave 06 Acroyear, the armored Spartak warrior from Marvel’s Microverse.

The 4-inch Micronauts Acroyear figure features 12 points of articulation, vac-metal armor, a Wing Pack, and Acro-Blade.

Inspired by classic Micronauts toys and comics, Acroyear includes rolling feet and retro-style blister card packaging.

Micronauts fans can pre-order Acroyear now for $25, with an October 2026 release and a special Super7 bundle available.

Super7 is returning to the Microverse as they unveil their latest wave of Micronauts ReAction+ figures. These delightful 4-inch-tall figures feature 12 points of articulation and retro-inspired packaging. Wave Six has arrived, bringing back the legendary warrior prince from the planet Spartak: Acroyear. Acroyear first appeared in The Micronauts #1 back in 1979 and was created by Bill Mantlo and Michael Golden. This Marvel Comics series was based on a line of toys produced by Mego, and the comics expanded the stories of these characters throughout the Microverse. Acroyear must now rise to take on the tyranny of Baron Karza as he tries to take over the Microverse.

This legendary Micronauts figure is now ready to save the day with an impressive design showcasing his iconic armor, vac-metal finish, and signature accessories. These include his wing pack and Acroblade, while Super7 has also incorporated wheels on his feet, allowing him to roll into action to save the day. A lot of time and effort went into this figure, and it will be a beautiful addition to your growing Micronauts ReAction+ collection. Pre-orders are already live for $25, and you can also snag him in a special bundle featuring Time Traveler, a T-shirt, and a baseball cap, with an October 2026 release.

Micronauts ReAction+ Wave 06 Acroyear

"From Planet Spartak, the first villain of the Micronauts is ready to roll into your collection as a ReAction+ Figure in blue. Acroyear is an Airborne Super Warrior, whose face is never seen. He's heavily reinforced in gleaming armor—and this 4" scale action figure re-creates, in vac metal detail, the armor and weaponry at his disposal. The Acroyear ReAction+ Figure has 12 points of articulation and comes with Wing Pack and Acro-Blade accessories."

"The feet at the bottom roll, so he can glide into trouble. Inspired by the Micronauts toys of the past, this one arrives in blistered card-back packaging with artwork influenced by the retro toys and the original Micronauts comic series. Reinforce your Micronauts team and take on the forces that threaten Homeworld."

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