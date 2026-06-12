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Action Man Joins Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series with New Figure

Hasbro brings Action Man to the G.I. Joe Classified Series with a new action figure — pre-orders are live on Hasbro Pulse for $42.99, with arrival scheduled for September 2026.

Article Summary Action Man joins Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series with a new 1/12 scale figure honoring the iconic Palitoy hero.

The updated Action Man design features premium articulation, detailed sculpting, and packaging inspired by his legacy.

Hasbro packs Action Man with 12 accessories, including climbing gear, goggles, backpack, weapons, and an alternate head.

Action Man pre-orders are live now at Hasbro Pulse for $42.99, with the G.I. Joe Classified figure arriving in September 2026.

Long before shared universes and crossover brands became commonplace, Action Man was introducing generations of fans to military-themed adventure across the United Kingdom and Europe. Originally developed as a localized version of G.I. Joe, the character eventually evolved into his own hero, complete with unique stories, gadgets, and missions. Over the decades, Action Man became one of the most recognizable action figure brands outside North America and remains a major part of toy history. Hasbro is now inviting him to the G.I. Joe Classified Series with an impressive new action figure.

The legendary adventurer is now ready to join your modern Joe line with an updated design that celebrates his enduring legacy. Hasbro was sure to include updated articulation, premium detailing, accessories, and a brand-new packaging inspired by its long history. This impressive figure definitely honors Action Man's international significance while staying true to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line. Pre-orders for Action Man are already live on Hasbro Pulse for $42.99 and are set to arrive in September 2026.

G.I. Joe Classified Series Action Man

"Action Man, the international super agent based primarily in Europe, is in pursuit of rogue agents who have allied themselves temporarily with the Cobra organization. By teaming up with G.I. Joe, together they could stop a plan that poses a threat on a global scale. This hero has undertaken many missions around the world, which has given him valuable expertise in global operations."

Commemorating 50 Years since the debut of the Palitoy hero in the United Kingdom, Action Man offers a modern interpretation of the International Super Agent.

This figure is bursting with 12 character-inspired accessory pieces including 2 climbing picks, rope, grappling hook, entrenching tool, goggles, alternate head, knife, flashlight, backpack, and 2 weapon accessories.

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