Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: invincible, Super7

Allen The Alien Joins Super7's New Line of Invincible DELUXE Figures

Super7 is taking a different approach to Invincible with brand-new DELUXE 7-inch-scale figures

Article Summary Super7 launches a new Invincible Deluxe figure line with comic-inspired 7-inch collectibles in blister packaging.

Wave 01 includes Allen the Alien, capturing the fan-favorite Coalition of Planets officer from Invincible #5.

Allen the Alien features 32 points of articulation, an angry expression, and a classic Invincible comic design.

More Invincible Deluxe figures include Mark Grayson, Thragg, and Angstrom Levy, with each figure priced at $30.

Invincible is back in the spotlight as brand-new collectibles begin arriving from a variety of companies. Jada Toys is bringing new 6-inch figures to life, which appear to be inspired by the hit Amazon Prime animated series. However, Super7 is taking a different approach with a more classic comic book-inspired line of 7-inch-scale Deluxe figures. This new wave pulls back on the accessories and instead gives collectors fully articulated 7-inch figures in blister-style packaging. Wave One consists of four characters, including Allen the Alien, who debuted in Invincible #5 back in 2003 and would soon become a fan-favorite hero.

As an officer of the Coalition of Planets, he travels across the galaxy to evaluate planetary champions and determine whether they are strong enough to defend their worlds. Allen eventually plays a major role in the Invincible comic series as the story expands into the larger conflict with the Viltrumite Empire. Super7's Allen the Alien is sculpted in his classic comic book appearance and features an angry expression and sculpted hands, but does not include any accessories. Be on the lookout for more Invincible figures from Super7, including Mark Grayson, Thragg, and Angstrom Levy. Each figure is priced at $30, and fans can purchase them right now through the Super7 store.

Invincible DELUXE Wave 01 Allen The Alien

"Any "Bi-clops" can clearly see that Allen the Alien is up to the task when it comes to fighting enemies. Invincible's one-eyed Unopan ally takes form as a 7" tall DELUXE Figure with 32 points of articulation. This ultra-detailed collectible is inspired by the Invincible Comic Universe, where he's the Champion Evaluation Officer for the Coalition of Planets. Will you be able to stand the test of strength? Gather your Invincible heroes and welcome this DELUXE Allen the Alien figure to your collection."

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