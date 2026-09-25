Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

An Invasion with Four Horsemen Studios' New Cosmic Legions Brainer

Blast off with Four Horsemen Studios as they expand their Cosmic Legions collection with some brand new intergalactic characters

Article Summary Four Horsemen Studios expands Cosmic Legions with Mortal Thorn: Book One, a 2026 wave of shadowy heroes and villains.

Brainer joins Cosmic Legions as a new alien invader with a bio-mechanical design blending organic features and robotics.

The Cosmic Legions Brainer figure includes three heads, swappable hands, arm cannons, blast effects, and tech gear.

Pre-orders for Cosmic Legions Mortal Thorn Brainer are live for $54.99 now, with the figure scheduled for Q3 2027.

Ready to reach for the final frontier once again? Four Horsemen Studios continues to build up its sci-fi action figure line known as Cosmic Legions. Rather than the more grounded and medieval style of the Mythic Legions line, Cosmic Legions reaches for the stars with aliens, galactic warriors, and much more. Mortal Thorn: Book One is the name of the 2026 wave, which focuses on a group of chaos agents that operate from the shadows. As expected, this wave features heroes and villains on both sides of this intergalactic war, like Brainer, a brand-new alien that is ready for invasion.

This extraterrestrial has a unique bio-mechanical design with organic features and robotic elements, and three swappable heads. This will allow Cosmic Legions fans to build their very own alien armada with this wave, which is always a treat. Other accessories for the Mortal Thorn Brainer include swappable hands, arm cannons, blast effects, a data terminal, an attachment cord, and a conduit of tubes. Pre-orders are already live on fan sites for $54.99, with a Q3 2027 release.

Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Brainer Action Figure

"The 2nd generation of Autonomous Cybernetics technology aimed to blend the mechanics of Construct Units with organic forms. Much different than simple cybernetic enhancements, the ACU-2 technology was intended to bring life to machinery. Instead, it brought a form of suspended death to all it touched."

"Mechroticon" is the name that was given to the unexpected creations that resulted from the ACU-2 experiments, creating organic data conduits that were neither alive nor dead. The integration of these cybernetics, coupled with an injection extracted from Cephalosite genetic materials to ensure the organic bodies did not reject the new additions, resulted in an unexpected form of suspended existence for the host bodies."

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