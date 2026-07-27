Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Anakin Skywalker Returns as a Padawan with New Star Wars 3.75" Figure

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 has come to an end, bringing new reveals from Hasbro — the Force was especially strong for Star Wars, including a Padawan Anakin Skywalker 3.75-inch figure.

Article Summary Hasbro’s SDCC 2026 Star Wars reveals include a new Vintage Collection Anakin Skywalker Padawan figure from Attack of the Clones.

The 3.75-inch Star Wars figure features photoreal deco, soft goods, Padawan braid, multiple articulation, and Force hand.

Anakin includes a blue Lightsaber, unlit hilt, and Geonosis-inspired card back, matching his Battle of Geonosis look.

Star Wars collectors can pre-order Anakin Skywalker now for $19.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 has come to an end, bringing with it an exciting selection of collectibles across all of Hasbro's brands. The Force was especially strong for Star Wars, with new Black Series and Vintage Collection figures revealed and on the way. Hasbro has unveiled a strong lineup of Attack of the Clones figures to support the upcoming Republic Gunship release. Fans can now step back into the early days of the Clone Wars with a new selection of 3.75-inch figures, including Anakin Skywalker as a Padawan.

The Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Anakin Skywalker figure captures his Padawan appearance, featuring a mix of plastic and fabric elements, a blue lightsaber, a lightsaber hilt, and an impressive photo-real head sculpt. Since this is a Padawan version of Anakin, the figure also includes his signature Padawan braid, making it an essential addition for collectors. Anakin comes packaged on his own Attack of the Clones card back, showcasing his appearance during the Battle of Geonosis. He will pair perfectly with the upcoming AOTC Obi-Wan Kenobi and Padmé Amidala figures. Pre-orders for Anakin Skywalker are already available through Hasbro Pulse for $19.99, with a fall 2026 release planned.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Anakin Skywalker (Padawan)

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 | Pre-order on July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). After being captured on Geonosis, Anakin Skywalker fought alongside Padmé Amidala and Obi-Wan Kenobi against an army of Separatist battle droids. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION."

"Based on Anakin Skywalker as seen in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Features multiple articulation points, photoreal deco, and a soft goods skirt. Pose out Anakin Skywalker (Padawan) with the included blue-bladed Lightsaber™, unlit hilt, and interchangeable Force hand. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, and collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

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