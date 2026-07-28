Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Anthony "Flash" Gambello Joins Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Collection

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 wrapped up, and Hasbro revealed new products, including figures for the G.I. Joe Classified Series.

Hasbro was sure to deliver for fans during San Diego Comic-Con 2026 last week, with new reveals across many of their legendary brands. Of course, they had some impressive announcements for the G.I. Joe Classified Series, including a brand-new retro card-back figure. Anthony "Flash" Gambello was one of the original 13 G.I. Joe members introduced in 1982. He serves as the team's laser rifle trooper, bringing advanced technology and specialized firepower to the battlefield against Cobra. His handling of futuristic weapons helped him stand out compared to some of the more grounded members of the team.

Now, Hasbro is bringing Flash back with a new retro release that G.I. Joe Classified Series fans will appreciate. Flash will receive his own classic card-back release featuring iconic Joe artwork, along with a variety of accessories to help him take on Cobra. The figure includes a removable helmet, a power pack, a pistol with a holster, and, of course, his signature XM-94 laser rifle. The figure will be available for preorder on Hasbro Pulse today for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release date.

G.I. JOE – RETRO CARDBACK ANTHONY "FLASH" GAMBELLO

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Anthony "Flash" Gambello comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Anthony "Flash" Gambello figure contains 6 character-inspired accessory pieces including helmet, XMLR-1A Laser Rifle, power pack, connecting tube, figure stand and weapon accessory. Flash is methodical and persistent. Has an innate and unshakable faith in the order of the universe. He's working on his Master's degree in electronic engineering (nights). "

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