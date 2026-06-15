Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, rocky

Apollo Creed Returns with New Hiya Toys Rocky II 1/12 Exquisite Figure

Hiya Toys has just revealed their new Exquisite Super Series 1/12 Scale 6 Inch Rocky II Apollo Creed Action Figure

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a Rocky II Apollo Creed 1/12 Exquisite Super Series figure based on Carl Weathers’ iconic role.

The 6-inch Rocky Apollo Creed figure includes two head sculpts, fabric outfits, boxing shorts, and a fight robe.

Accessories include training pads, a jump rope, interchangeable hands, and a display stand for dynamic Rocky posing.

Rocky collectors can pre-order Apollo Creed now for $129.99, with Hiya Toys targeting a Q4 2026 release.

Get ready to step back into the ring as Hiya Toys expands its growing Rocky lineup with a brand-new Apollo Creed figure. Inspired by Carl Weathers' iconic performance in Rocky II, this new 1/12 scale release captures the former heavyweight champion in legendary detail. Standing roughly 6" tall, Apollo comes with two interchangeable head sculpts that faithfully capture Weathers' likeness right off the screen. Apollo will also feature a nice selection of outfits in multiple fabrics, allowing collectors to display him in training gear, just boxing shorts, and robed up before the fight.

The fun does not end there, as Hiya Toys has also added additional items like training pads, a jump rope, interchangeable hands, and an articulated display stand for dynamic posing. Hiya Toys continues to impress with its Exquisite Super Series by bringing beloved movie characters like Apollo Creed to life with remarkable accuracy and articulation. This legendary boxing is ready to join your Rocky collection soon, with pre-orders already live for $129.99 and a Q4 2026 release window.

HIYA Exquisite Super Series 1/12 – Rocky II Apollo Creed

"Apollo Creed — Training for the Rematch of the Century! From Rocky II (1979), the reigning world heavyweight champion Apollo Creed joins Hiya Toys EXQUISITE SUPER Series as a premium 1/12 scale action figure. Haunted by his narrow victory over Rocky Balboa, Apollo Creed throws himself into rigorous training to prepare for the highly anticipated rematch — determined to silence the critics and prove once and for all that he is the undisputed champion."

"This iconic chapter remains one of the most memorable moments in cinematic boxing history. Standing approximately 16CM tall, this EXQUISITE SUPER Series 1/12 scale Apollo figure faithfully recreates his training look from the film. The figure showcases Apollo's focused and powerful expression, outfitted in his signature appearance— every detail capturing the champion's dedication and intensity during preparation."

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