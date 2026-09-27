Posted in: Collectibles, Four Horsemen Studios | Tagged: cosmic legions, four horsemen

Arch General Honora Joins Four Horsemen Studios' New Cosmic Legions

Blast off with Four Horsemen Studios as they expand their Cosmic Legions collection with brand-new intergalactic characters

Article Summary Four Horsemen Studios expands Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn with Arch General Honora, a fierce Spear of Zol commander.

Honora’s lore ties her to Saint Demmyan, highlighting her ruthless devotion to the Aurrian Author Gods.

The 6-inch Cosmic Legions figure includes alternate heads, helmet, extra hands, removable flight suit, and weapons.

Arch General Honora is up for pre-order now at $59.99, with the new Cosmic Legions release slated for Q3 2027.

Four Horsemen Studios is back with new Cosmic Legion figures as they step into the Mortal Thorn: Book One. Now, one of the Protectorate's most formidable soldiers is flying into battle as Arch General Honora is here. Honora is also the daughter of Saint Demmyan of the Crusader Command, and she shares her father's unwavering dedication to the Spear of Zol. However, Honora has developed a reputation for being even more unforgiving when dealing with those she considers enemies of the Aurrian Gods. This General is now on her next mission, and Four Horsemen beautifully brings her to life with impressive detail, accessories, and articulation.

Coming in at 6" tall, the Arch General Honora figure comes fully loaded with two alternate heads, a hair attachment, a helmet, extra hands, and a removable flight suit. Her arsenal is just as impressive, featuring a rifle, two swords, a charged variant, and twin-blade attachments. War arrives in your collection for $59.99 as pre-orders for the Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Arch General Honora are already live with an expected Q3 2027 release.

Cosmic Legions: Mortal Thorn Arch General Honora

"A high-ranking soldier in the Spear of Zol, it is said that Arch General Honora was born with a sword in her hand and not an ounce of fear in her body. In the years since her birth, that sword has not left her grip, and fear has stayed absent from her heart as she faithfully serves the Aurrian Author Gods."

"The daughter of Saint Demmyan of the Crusader Command, Honora is as committed to the cause of the Spear of Zol as her father is. In truth, many say she is even more unforgiving than Demmyan when it comes to dealing with those whom she deems to blaspheme the teachings of the Aurrian Gods. Her current target is an agent of the Mortal Thorn who has reported recently landed on Akkadian Prime. Honora dons her armor and unsheathes her sword as she goes hunting for the chaos agent codenamed "The Blade"."

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