Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: Fortnite, NECA, terrifier

Art the Clown Slays the Island with New Fortnite x Terrifier from NECA

NECA revealed the Fortnite x Terrifier Fortnitemares 7-inch-scale Art the Clown action figure, complete with interchangeable faceplates, accessories, and a code to unlock the Clown Attack Wrap in Fortnite.

Article Summary NECA unveils a Fortnite x Terrifier Art the Clown 7-inch figure, bringing the franchise’s killer clown to Fortnitemares.

The Terrifier collectible features Art’s black-and-white suit, three faceplates, extra hands, and game-inspired gear.

Accessories include a saw, clown horn, Cutlery Club pickaxe, and magnetic Bag of Tricks back bling from Fortnite.

Preorders are live for $29.99 ahead of a Q4 2026 release, and each figure includes a Fortnite Clown Attack Wrap code.

The island is waiting once again as NECA has unveiled its newest Fortnite 7-inch-scale figure. We have already seen releases from Michael Myers, Jason Voorhees, Billy the Puppet, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Now things are getting a little more terrifying as Art the Clown is ready to slay his way to first place. Art the Clown from the Terrifier series first appeared in The Ninth Circle back in 2008, a short film directed by Damien Leone. His appearance would be followed by the short film Terrifier, leading into not one, not two, but three Terrifier films.

Now Art the Clown comes to life with a brand-new 7-inch-scale figure inspired by his appearance in the hit battle royale video game Fortnite from Epic Games. He is featured in his iconic black-and-white clown suit and will come with a nice variety of swappable parts. This will include three different face plates, various hands, as well as some Fortnite-themed accessories, including a saw, a horn, a pickaxe, and his infamous back bling. Purchasing this figure will also unlock the Clown Attack Wrap in Fortnite, which certain fans will surely appreciate. Orders for the Fortnite x Terrifier Art the Clown figure are already live for $29.99, with a Q4 2026 release.

Fortnite x Terrifier – Fortnitemares Art the Clown

"Inspired by the smash-hit video game Fortnite and Damien Leone's Terrifier franchise, NECA presents one of modern horror's most iconic villains. Take control of Art the Clown as he appears in Fortnite with this 7-inch scale, fully articulated action figure! Wearing his classic black-and-white suit, Art comes with interchangeable faceplates and hands and iconic in-game accessories: "Art's Bag of Tricks" Back Bling, hacksaw, clown horn, and Cutlery Club."

"For extra fun, the Back Bling magnetically attaches to his back. This Fortnitemares figure is the perfect crossover collectible, bringing creepy vibes and battle-ready style to your shelf. Plus, it even includes a special code to unlock the Clown Attack Wrap in Fortnite. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging."

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