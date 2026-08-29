Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: HONŌ STUDIO, marvel, spider-man

Asia Exclusive HONŌ STUDIO Spider-Man (Homemade Suit) Revealed

HONŌ STUDIO has revealed a new 1/6-scale Spider-Man (Homemade Suit Red Version), inspired by the title sequence of the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Article Summary HONŌ STUDIO reveals an Asia-exclusive Spider-Man Homemade Suit Red Version figure inspired by Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Limited to 300 sets, this Spider-Man collectible offers a rare overseas exclusive for fans chasing unique 1/6 releases.

The 1/6 Spider-Man figure features a red fabric suit, streetwear tracksuit, sneakers, knee pads, and swap-out eyepieces.

Asia gets the red Spider-Man edition, while the all-blue Homemade Suit version remains available as a Sideshow exclusive.

Collectibles are not only released exclusively in the United States, but many can also be found overseas. HONŌ STUDIO has done an incredible job of bringing a new line of 1/6-scale figures to life, bringing prices down compared to their brother studio, Hot Toys, while keeping all the incredible details intact. It was recently revealed that a new 1/6 scale figure of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is on the way, featuring an all-blue deco. However, it looks like Asia will also be getting its very own exclusive release, limited to only 300 pieces.

Complimenting the previous Homemade Suit Blue Version, Asia will be getting a Homemade Suit Red Version that switches up the colors, showcasing Spider-Man in bright red. The figure is nicely detailed with a fabric suit, swappable accessories, and a themed display base that can display your very own comic book. The figure will be released overseas, so keep your eyes on overseas markets to get your hands on one. In the meantime, you can pre-order the all-blue version, which is exclusive to Sideshow Collectibles.

HONŌ STUDIO – 1/6 Spider-Man (Homemade Suit Red Version)

"HONŌ STUDIO presents the 𝐒𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫–𝐌𝐚𝐧 (𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐢𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧) 𝟏/𝟔𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞, inspired by the title sequence of the hit animation series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man"! This unique design captures the raw, DIY, all-red homemade attire that Peter crafted from everyday materials before stepping up as a full-fledged neighborhood protector. Celebrating this grassroots hero era, this Red Homemade Suit is officially released as an 𝑨𝒔𝒊𝒂 𝑬𝒙𝒄𝒍𝒖𝒔𝒊𝒗𝒆, 𝒍𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝒕𝒐 300 𝒔𝒆𝒕𝒔."

"The figure features a custom-tailored red fabric undersuit paired with a red streetwear tracksuit and classic black-and-white sneakers. Details include a vibrant reddish-hued spider emblem on the chest, monochrome striped cuffs, and side-striped track pants with protective knee pads. Two pairs of interchangeable white eyepieces allow collectors to alter his expressive head mask's look."



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