Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Astonishing X-Men Marvel Legends Wolverine & Cyclops 2-Pack Debuts

Get ready to finish your Astonishing X‑Men Marvel Legends collection — Hasbro revealed a Cyclops & Wolverine 2‑pack; pre-orders start Oct 26 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse, shipping Fall 2026.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled an Astonishing X-Men Marvel Legends Cyclops and Wolverine 2-Pack at New York Comic Con 2026.

The X-Men 2-Pack reissues both figures with new Astonishing X-Men packaging aimed at in-box and new collectors.

Wolverine includes an alternate masked head and extra hands, while Cyclops features swappable hands and visor FX.

X-Men fans can pre-order the Marvel Legends set on October 28 at 1 PM ET through Hasbro Pulse for Fall 2026.

Get ready to finish off your Astonishing X-Men Marvel Legends collection with a brand-new figure set. Hasbro has revealed a new Marvel Legends 2-pack that reissues the Astonishing X-Men Cyclops and Wolverine figures. These figures have already been released, but they are now being re-released with brand-new packaging, allowing new collectors to bring them home. The Wolverine figure includes a masked head sculpt and a variety of accessories, while Cyclops comes with swappable hands and an attachable visor effect.

Both figures are unchanged from their previous releases, but they will now feature brand-new Astonishing X-Men packaging, similar to the earlier Kitty Pryde 2-pack. For fans who enjoy collecting figures in their original packaging, this release also marks the return of Cyclops in new window-box packaging, following his previous release in windowless packaging. Collectors looking to complete their X-Men team can expect these figures to go up for pre-order on October 26 at 1 PM EST through Hasbro Pulse and other retailers, with a Fall 2026 release.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN CYCLOPS & WOLVERINE

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Pre-order October 28 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and other participating retailers; available fall 2026). With the loss of Jean Grey still weighing on the team, Cyclops must rally the X-Men to face unprecedented new threats, but Wolverine may not let him move on so easily. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends X-Men Cyclops & Wolverine Two-Pack figure set!"

"These collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Astonishing X-Men comics. The Cyclops and Wolverine action figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 8 accessories: 2 alternate hands and alternate head for Cyclops, and 4 alternate hands and alternate masked head for Wolverine."

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