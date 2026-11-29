Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Formula 1, lego

Audi Revolut R26 F1 Race Car Takes the Lead with LEGO Speed Champions

LEGO Speed Champions welcomes Audi to its 2026 Formula 1 lineup with driver minifigures of Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Article Summary LEGO Speed Champions adds the Audi Revolut R26 F1 race car, celebrating Audi’s 2026 Formula 1 grid debut.

The 215-piece F1 set includes LEGO minifigures of Audi drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto.

Authentic Audi F1 details include team colors, sponsor graphics, halo parts, helmets, and driver number stickers.

LEGO’s Audi Revolut R26 F1 Race Car launches in March 2027 for $29.99 as part of the 2026 F1 collection.

LEGO is racing into some real-world action as they unveil an impressive assortment of LEGO Speed Champions Formula 1 race car sets. Audi is officially joining the Formula 1 grid, and LEGO is celebrating the team's arrival with a brand-new Audi Revolut R26 F1 Race Car! Leading this new chapter are two talented drivers, Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto. Hülkenberg brings plenty of experience to the team, having competed in Formula 1 since 2010 and earned a memorable podium finish at the 2025 British Grand Prix.

That is not all, as alongside him is Brazilian racer Bortoleto, who made his F1 debut in 2025 after capturing back-to-back Formula 3 and Formula 2 championships. The 215-piece set recreates Audi's R26 with its striking team colors, sponsor details, and both drivers are getting their own LEGO minifigures. Everything about the Audi Revolut R26 F1 Race Car has been faithfully recreated in brick form here, including specially designed LEGO elements inspired by the latest F1 regulations. Personalized helmets for Hülkenberg and Bortoleto are also included, along with driver number stickers. Collectors can hit the grid in March 2027, and the LEGO Speed Champions Audi Revolut R26 F1 Race Car will be available for $29.99.

Audi Revolut R26 F1® Race Car – LEGO Formula 1

"Push beyond limits with this Audi Revolut R26 F1® race car toy for kids that's great for action play and makes impressive shelf decor. Build the detailed model with the meticulous eye for detail of a team mechanic. Use specially created LEGO® elements, including the wishbone and halo, to comply with official F1 regulations. Then make LEGO Speed Champions history, choosing from minifigures of real-life drivers Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto."

"Attach the selected driver's number to the car, give them their personalized helmet, help them into the cockpit, and they're good to go. This is part of a collection of sets (sold separately) featuring all 11 F1 teams' cars and drivers from the 2026 season to create bigger races and awesome displays. The LEGO Builder app empowers kids to tackle complex builds with ease. Set contains 215 pieces."

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