Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, hot toys

Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 Scale Ultimate Doctor Doom Revealed by Hot Toys

Hot Toys is getting ready for the big Doomsday event as they have unveiled some of the first Avengers: Doomsday 1/6 scale figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom in 1/6 scale, including Collector’s and Ultimate editions.

The Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom figure features rolling eyeballs, tailored armor, and a wired fabric cloak.

Hot Toys packs in magic effects, the Darkhold, and an Ultimate Edition with a light-up Sentinel hand display.

Avengers: Doomsday Doctor Doom pre-orders are live now at Sideshow, with prices from $285 and release set for March 2027.

The age of Doom is arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as fans prepare for the next major film, Avengers: Doomsday. Hot Toys is already diving into this multiverse event with a brand-new selection of 1/6 scale figures. Of course, Doctor Doom himself has been revealed and will receive both a Collector's Edition and an Ultimate Edition. This new figure gives fans a closer look at his upcoming design in Avengers: Doomsday, showcasing a more realistic version of the infamous ruler of Latveria. Doctor Doom will feature separate rolling eyeballs, a tailored costume, and a fabric cloak with an inserted wire for dynamic posing.

Similar to his Marvel Comics counterpart, Doom will wield powerful magic, and Hot Toys has included a variety of effects along with the iconic Darkhold. The ultimate edition will include a special light-up Sentinel hand display, as well as a mystery accessory that has yet to be revealed. This is one Avengers: Doomsday release that fans will not want to miss. Pre-orders are already live, with the Early Access Version priced at $285 and the Ultimate Version priced at $390. Fans should also look out for special edition releases that include a limited-edition Doom ring. Pre-orders are available through Sideshow Collectibles, with a March 2027 release date.

Avengers: Doomsday – 1/6 Scale Doctor Doom (Ultimate Version)

"As the multiverse trembles in Avengers: Doomsday, one man rises to forge a new reality. The imposing ruler of Latveria demands absolute fealty, and to capture the sheer magnitude of his supreme power, Hot Toys is proud to present the 1/6th scale Doctor Doom Collectible Figure (Ultimate Version). Elevating your Marvel display, this ultimate release is highlighted by an awe-inspiring Sentinel's hand-themed diorama base that perfectly illustrates Doom's devastating triumph."

"Masterfully crafted based on his on-screen presence in Avengers: Doomsday, this figure features a newly crafted masked head with separate rolling eyeballs to capture his piercing glare. The craftsmanship extends to his multilayered armored suit, featuring silver-colored armor pieces over a tailored dark green undersuit and a tunic with square grid textured patterns."

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