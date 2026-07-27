Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Avengers: Doomsday Captain America Marvel Legends Figure Revealed

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 has come to an end, bringing new Hasbro reveals, including Marvel Legends figures.

Article Summary Hasbro unveiled the first Avengers: Doomsday Marvel Legends wave at SDCC 2026, led by Sam Wilson’s Captain America.

The Avengers: Doomsday Captain America figure features Anthony Mackie’s likeness, updated suit, shield, and backpack.

Hasbro’s new Marvel Legends Sam Wilson figure includes a removable flight pack compatible with select past releases.

Avengers: Doomsday Captain America pre-orders open July 27 at 1 PM ET for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release set.

San Diego Comic-Con 2026 has come to an end, bringing with it an incredible number of reveals from Hasbro across its many collectible lines. On the convention's final day, Hasbro had one last surprise in store for Marvel Legends fans as anticipation continues to build for Avengers: Doomsday. The first wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by the upcoming film has officially been revealed, with pre-orders launching today. As three iconic Marvel universes collide, Earth's mightiest heroes must unite to face their greatest challenge yet. Among them is Captain America, with Sam Wilson stepping into his first major Avengers-level crisis as the team's leader.

Hasbro has faithfully recreated Anthony Mackie's heroic appearance with an all-new Marvel Legends release featuring an impressive photo-real portrait, his updated Avengers: Doomsday suit, and a removable flight backpack. The figure also includes Captain America's signature shield, while the interchangeable flight pack is compatible with select previous Marvel Legends releases, giving collectors even more display possibilities. Sam Wilson's Captain America is a standout addition to the Avengers: Doomsday wave and is sure to be a must-have for MCU collectors. Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Avengers: Doomsday Captain America (Sam Wilson) figure begin today at 1:00 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers for $27.99, with a Fall 2026 release planned.

MARVEL STUDIOS' AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY CAPTAIN AMERICA

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 & up | Approx. Retail Price: $27.99 | Pre-order July 27 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2026). Having reassembled The Avengers, Sam Wilson must rise to the challenge of leadership as he faces the imminent collision of three distinct universes. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with this Hasbro Marvel Legends Captain America action figure!"

"This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. The Captain America figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 2 accessories, including Captain America's iconic shield and backpack. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections."

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