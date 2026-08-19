Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, iron studios, marvel

Avengers: Doomsday Nightcrawler 1/10 Statue Coming Soon

Iron Studios continues to prepare for Avengers: Doomsday with even more BDS Art Scale 1/10 statues including X-Men’s Nightcrawler

Article Summary Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler returns in Avengers: Doomsday, reviving the X2 fan-favorite mutant for the MCU.

Iron Studios unveils a Nightcrawler BDS Art Scale 1/10 statue, offering an early look at his Doomsday design.

The 11.3-inch Nightcrawler statue features a black suit, silver curly hair, twin swords, and a BAMF effect.

Nightcrawler collectors can pre-order now for $179.99, with Iron Studios listing a Q4 2026 release window.

There have been quite a few X-Men films over the past few years, with a lot of focus on Wolverine. However, a nice variety of other legendary X-Men made it to the big screen, whether in the classic 2000s trilogy or the updated 2010s trilogy. One of these was Nightcrawler, who debuted in 2003 with X2, played by Alan Cumming. This unique version of Nightcrawler was similar to his Marvel Comics counterpart but featured a unique tattooed design, and now he's back once again for Avengers: Doomsday.

That's right, Alan Cumming is returning as Nightcrawler for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe film, and now Iron Studios is bringing him to life with an impressive 1:10-scale statue that comes in at 11.3 inches tall. This is currently one of the best looks at Nightcrawler for Avengers: Doomsday, featuring a new all-black outfit, silver curly hair, and he is wielding two swords. It will be interesting to see this Nightcrawler in action, and Iron Studios has done an incredible job bringing him to life, with an X-Mansion-themed base and his signature BAMF effect. Pre-orders for the Avengers: Doomsday 1:10-scale Nightcrawler statue from Iron Studios are already live for $179.99, with a Q4 2026 release.

Nightcrawler – Avengers: Doomsday – BDS Art Scale 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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