Avengers: Endgame Gamora, Wasp, and More Get Cosbaby Bobbles

The Hot Toys Cosbaby line continues to grow as they have announced seven new Avengers: Endgame figures. This isn't the first time we have seen these figures but this time they are getting bobble makeovers. This time some of your favorite female superheroes are on their way and ready for your collection. Gamora, Rescue, Wasp, Okoye, Nebula, Mantis, and Scarlet Witch are here and ready to take on Thanos and save the universe. All of these Avengers: Endgame figures are roughly 4 inches tall and are nicely detailed. They are all posed in some dynamic poses and are all attached to a display base. Scarlet Witch is the only figure that comes with added features as her eyes and hands show some luminous effects. These bobbleheads could bring the right amount of superhero action to any collector's office or collection.

These figures are nicely detailed and pack quite an adorable punch. I am surprised Captain Marvel wasn't included in this release so maybe we will see her get released later on. Pre-orders are not live just yet but going off of the previous listing I would expect them to be priced at around $19.95. A little pricey for a 4 inch figure but they do offer something we don't often see with other collectibles out there. All of these lucky ladies would make great additions to any Marvel or Avengers fans collection. You will be able to find them all located here once they go live. Femme Fatale!

"The epic finale to the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Endgame has become a critically acclaimed worldwide phenomenon. Fans can now come together to stand against the final threat with the marvelous Cosbaby collectibles from Hot Toys, available only in selected markets. Based on this epic production, the remaining female allies being transformed into the inimitable style of Cosbaby have highlighted the super heroes' signature poses and weapons from the dramatic showdown. Feature Mantis, Gamora, Nebula, Okoye; an unmasked version of Rescue, and Wasp; also Scarlet Witch with specially applied luminous reflective effect. Each Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head stands approximately 10 – 11cm tall with bobble-head function."