Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: aliens, hot toys

Awaken the Hive with Hot Toys New 1/6 Scale Aliens Xenomorph Figure

Hot Toys unveils a new Alien Warrior 1/6th-scale figure—available in Standard and Deluxe versions with a Deluxe diorama; pre-orders are live, shipping Sept 2027.

Article Summary Hot Toys returns to Aliens with a new 1/6 scale Xenomorph Warrior, featuring a screen-accurate ridged head sculpt.

Standing about 15 inches tall, the Aliens figure includes swap-out mouth parts and an extendable inner jaw display.

The Deluxe Version adds a Xenomorph-themed diorama base plus an Ovomorph egg set and tendril piece for hive display.

Aliens collectors can pre-order Standard and Deluxe editions now, with the new Xenomorph pairing with Hot Toys Ripley.

Hot Toys is diving straight back into the hive with a Deluxe Version Alien Warrior 1/6th scale figure that captures an iconic sci-fi monster. The Alien Warrior remains one of the most iconic evolutions of the Xenomorph species, designed for pure swarm warfare. This creature is driven by hive instinct, overwhelming numbers, and an almost mechanical efficiency in eliminating anything that threatens the Queen. Coming in at roughly 15" tall, this new 1/6 scale release features a newly sculpted, screen-accurate, ridged head. The jaw system includes multiple parts, allowing Aliens fans to swap between standard and an open-mouth display.

The Deluxe Version also includes a detailed diorama base themed to Xenomorph remains. along with an additional Ovomorph egg display set with a tendril environment piece, expanding the hive aesthetic across the shelf. A wired tail adds further flexibility, letting collectors recreate stalking or striking poses straight out of the film. This new Hot Toys release will surely be the centerpiece of any growing Alien collection, and this new Alien Warrior will pair with the new Ellen Ripley. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles in Standard and Deluxe versions with a September 2027 release.

Aliens – Xenomorph Warrior (Deluxe Version) 1/6th Scale Figure

"Celebrate 40 years of cinematic terror with James Cameron's sci-fi masterpiece, Aliens. This legendary film redefined the genre and introduced the ultimate evolutionary nightmare: Alien Warrior. Engineered for absolute lethality, these apex predators feature a signature ridged skull and skeletal, bio-mechanical armor. Driven by a ruthless hive mind, they operate as an overwhelming swarm, fiercely dedicated to defending their Queen and eliminating any threats to the colony."

"Standing approximately 38.5 cm tall, this masterfully crafted figure boasts a newly developed, movie-accurate ridged head sculpt. It includes two interchangeable mouths—an articulated variant and an open option with an extendable inner jaw—allowing collectors to seamlessly recreate dynamic, menacing expressions."

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