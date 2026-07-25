Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Azrael Suits Up For McFarlane's DC Comics Vault Collection

McFarlane Toys is reissuing Azrael (Batman Armor) in its Vault Collection — a faithful Gold Label re-release now available for pre-order and scheduled to ship November 2026.

Article Summary McFarlane Toys revives DC Comics Azrael Batman Armor in the Vault Collection, giving collectors another shot at a sold-out hit.

Inspired by Batman: Knightfall, the figure captures Jean-Paul Valley’s armored Batsuit and darker turn as Gotham’s Batman.

This DC Multiverse reissue faithfully recreates the original Gold Label release with detailed sculpting and metallic paintwork.

Pre-orders for the DC Comics Azrael Batman Armor figure are live now for $26.99, with shipping set for November 2026.

McFarlane Toys is bringing one of the most popular Batman variants back to shelves with the latest wave of its McFarlane Vault Collection. As the DC Multiverse line approaches its conclusion, the Vault Collection continues to give collectors another opportunity to pick up previously sold-out releases. Leading the newest wave is Azrael Batman Armor, the fan-favorite figure inspired by the legendary Knightfall storyline. Jean-Paul Valley first appeared in Batman: Sword of Azrael #1 (1992) and was created by Dennis O'Neil and Joe Quesada. During the events of Knightfall, Bruce Wayne is defeated by Bane, forcing Jean-Paul Valley to assume the mantle of Batman.

Unlike Bruce, Azrael's increasingly violent methods and heavily armored Batsuit quickly set him on a dangerous path that remains one of Batman's most memorable storylines. This Vault Collection release is a straight reissue of the original Gold Label figure, faithfully recreating the armored costume with its intricate sculpting, metallic paintwork, and signature oversized gauntlets. Like the original release, the figure includes a display base and collectible art card. Collectors who missed the original release now have another chance to add this iconic version of Batman to their shelves. Pre-orders are already live for $26.99, with the figure currently scheduled to ship in November 2026.

Azrael Batman (Batman Armor) McFarlane Vault Collection

"Upon his father's death, college student Jean-Paul Valley learns that he had been genetically altered and trained since birth by a secret society known as The Order of St. Dumas. They then activate his psychological conditioning, forcing him to become their most elite enforcer, Azrael. While on a mission in Gotham City, Azrael crosses paths with Batman and soon turns on the Order to join with the Dark Knight. Later, when Bruce Wayne is paralyzed by Bane, Bruce asks Jean-Paul to become Batman for some time."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

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